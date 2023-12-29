HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial and Vela boys basketball both remained perfect in district play as basketball ramped up after the Christmas break.

Here are scores from across the Rio Grande Valley:

Boys

District 30-5A:

Laredo Martin – 55, Rio Grande City – 51 (F)

Palmview – 44, Laredo Nixon – 52 (F)

District 31-5A:

McAllen Memorial – 72, PSJA Memorial – 47 (F)

Vela – 53, McAllen – 37 (F)

PSJA Southwest – 24, Pioneer – 75 (F)

District 32-3A:

Rio Hondo – 58, Lyford – 44 (F)

Santa Rosa – 63, Brownsville IDEA Sports Park – 64 (F)

Weslaco IDEA Pike – 55, Progreso – 44 (F)

Non-District:

Los Fresnos – 63, Laredo United South – 73 (F)

Rivera – 68, PSJA – 49 (F)

Hanna – 55 , Corpus Christi Miller – 52 (F)