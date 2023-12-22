HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Rosa boys basketball eclipsed 100 points in a jam-packed day of high school basketball.
Here are scores from across the Rio Grande Valley:
Boys Basketball
District 31-5A:
- Valley View – 39, McAllen Memorial – 75 (F)
- Pioneer – 53, PSJA Memorial – 34 (F)
- PSJA Southwest – 34, McAllen – 72 (F)
- Sharyland – 34, Rowe – 49 (F)
- PSJA North – 43, Vela – 83 (F)
District 32-5A:
- Mercedes – 25, Weslaco East 53 (F)
- Pace – 45, Donna – 23 (F)
- Donna North – 30, Brownsville Veterans – 83 (F)
- Harlingen South – 75, Porter – 30 (F)
District 32-3A:
- Progreso – 45, Santa Rosa – 100 (F)
- Brownsville IDEA Riverview – 27, Lyford – 66 (F)
- Monte Alto – 38, Weslaco IDEA Pike – 63 (F)
Girls Basketball
District 31-5A:
- Pioneer – 49, PSJA Memorial – 21 (F)
District 32-5A:
- Mercedes – 50, Weslaco East – 36 (F)