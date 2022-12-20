HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games in the Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 20.
Boys
Weslaco East 43, Brownsville Veterans 41
Vela 65, Rowe 36
Girls
Brownsville Veterans 61, Weslaco East 25
by: Ruben Juarez
