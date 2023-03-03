EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Jarrett Culver is reunited with Kevin Burleson as the Rio Grande Valley Vipers eye a postseason push.

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft joined RGV on Jan. 26, in a trade with the College Park Skyhawks.

Culver hopes to return to an NBA roster, but for now, his focus is on the Vipers and winning.

“The team’s been great,” said Culver. “I came in, and they opened up with welcoming arms, and we just got to work. They wanted to win. They saw the competitor I was.”

Culver brought size to the guard position. He stands 6’6”, and he averages 17.6 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game.

With a unique skill set for his size, Culver adds another element to the Viper team.

“He’s like a swiss-army knife,” said Kevin Burleson, Vipers Head Coach. “He can bring the ball up. He’s a big guard. He’s a willing passer. Players like that, so I think he’s fit in seamlessly.”

Culver and Burlseon’s connection goes back to his rookie season. Burleson was an Assistant/Player Development Coach For the Timberwolves.

While the two have not crossed paths in a few years, the impact Burleson made on Culver has remained intact.

“He’s kind of like a mentor to me since I’ve been in Minnesota,” said Culver. “He’s a great coach, he’s a great guy as well, so having him as one of the leaders of the team, I could look up and know Coach K.B. down the line. He wants the best, and he knows I’m going to go to work .”

Burleson knows Culver has the attributes to make it back into the NBA.

Now, it is a matter of helping him sharpen his skills and becoming more consistent with certain parts of his game.

“I think he’s an NBA player for sure,” said Burleson. “There’s just certain things I think he has to sharpen up, like his three-point shooting.”

Culver and the Vipers get set to take on Oklahoma City on March 3, at noon.