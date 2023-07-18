EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV defensive backs coach Adrian McDonald has known UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush since his days as a college football player.

Bush was on the coaching staff at the University of Houston when McDonald was a standout defensive player for the Cougars.

“As the offensive coordinator, when you knew you only gave up about six points a game, that made your job easy,” Bush said about Houston’s defense when McDonald was on the team. “We didn’t have to score many points.”

McDonald arrived at Houston as a quarterback, he left the university as a record-setting safety.

“Moving over to play the defensive side of the ball at Houston was big,” McDonald said. “Had opportunity to break the interception record (at Houston) with 17 in my career.”

At UTRGV, McDonald will look to recruit players who have a similar impact.

“They might be undersized and have a chip on shoulder, that was me,” McDonald said. “If you can touch the ball and create turnovers, create havoc and play fast and be a good person, that’s what I’m looking for.”

McDonald played on the practice squads for the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills before transitioning into coaching.

He joins UTRGV’s staff from Division II program Midwestern State. McDonald held several roles at Midwestern State, including defensive backs coach.

He says his connection with Bush played a role in his decision to join the Vaqueros.

“It starts with Coach Bush, having opporunity to work with a guy that does what he does and the way he does it,” McDonald said. “He’s a pro, big family man. He’s going to do it the right way. We’ll grind it out to make it special.”