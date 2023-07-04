EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – 956 Cornhole takes the sport to a new level in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cornhole is a sport that goes by many names across the country. It is commonly called “bags,” “tailgate toss,” “bag toss,” etc.

The rules are simple: each player gets four bags. Players alternate throws aiming at a board 27 ft. away. Points differ depending where you hit on the board.

“You get four bags, your opponent gets four bags,” said Abraham Garcia, co-founder of 956 Cornhole. “On the board is one point after you throw it and in the hole is three, so basically, that’s how it goes. You simultaneously throw bags. First person to get to 21 wins.”

Co-founders Abraham and Francisco Garcia started 956 Cornhole during the pandemic. With nothing to do, the Garcias began throwing bags in their backyard.

After an accidental board break, their perspective on the sport changed.

“Our Dad broke it and looked at it and said, I can build these,” said Abraham Garcia. “My dad made the first set of cornhole boards. We started playing more often, and my little brother Francisco realized that this is a competitive thing.”

The Garcia brothers began traveling to cities across Texas to compete in cornhole events. Amazed by the turnouts at the events, they wanted to bring competitive cornhole to the Valley.

Courtesy: Francisco Garcia

Francisco found out he was very good at the sport, placing high in the tournaments. Garcia now practices day in and day out to earn his pro card.

“I’ll be traveling to South Carolina for the World Championships,” said Francisco Garcia, co-founder of 956 Cornhole. “I’m going to be entering into the pro qualifier, and it’s going to be about 700 players. Only 32 players have a chance to earn their pro card.”

Francisco may take the sport very seriously, but that’s not the mission of 956 Cornhole. 956 Cornhole aims to spread excitement around it.

The organization hopes to grow the popularity of the sport in the Rio Grande Valley, reaching all ages.

Courtesy: Francisco Garcia

Abraham said he sees the members of the organization like brothers to him, some of which he never would have thought could be possible.

“Try it out,” said Francisco Garcia. “If one person throws a bag, we did our job. They try it out, great. You know, that’s what we want.”

956 Cornhole hopes to continue the growth it has seen in the past two years. The organization dreams big.

They work to put cornhole in the Rio Grande Valley on the national stage, just like the big cities in the state.

“These national cornhole showcases where they broadcast on ESPN, I want for that to be broadcasted here in the 956,” said Abraham Garcia. “We want to get the convention center in McAllen, South Padre Convention Center, and have ESPN come and organize one of those events.”

To find out more about 956 Cornhole, go check out their Facebook.