SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans of the San Benito softball team came out to cheer on the squad a day before they take off to the state tournament in Austin.

Administrative staff, cheerleaders and band members cheered on the regional champion softball team.

“Really shows how strong our community is,” said senior infielder Bethany Aguilar. “We all come together especially for one little sport. Goes to show how strong and how much they really love us.”

The Greyhounds will face Pearland in the 6A state semifinals on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Austin.