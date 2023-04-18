HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Hidalgo held a celebration for the Hidalgo Pirates boys soccer which won a state title last Friday.

City officials recognized the team’s triumph by presenting players and coaches with certificates recognizing their achievement.

“Just grateful they’re honoring us the way they are,” said Hidalgo soccer coach Zeke Morales. “We’re just so humbled they are doing this for us and grateful they are celebrating us. As a coach, I’m just happy they’re acknowledged our work, acknowledged our kids.”

After the ceremony inside city hall, a parade was held for the team. Fans flocked to city hall to catch a glimpse of the champions along the parade route.

“It’s a special feeling seeing all the people behind us this whole week and follow us through the journey,” said senior Hidalgo defender Anthony Nava.

Hopping on floats and riding around the city was a thrilling experience for the players.

“That was amazing,” said senior Hidalgo forward Reynaldo Cantu. “We feel like superheroes for this community.”

Hidalgo beat Palestine 3-0 in the 4A state championship game last Friday. The title is the first won by a Rio Grande Valley soccer team since Porter won the 5A title in 2016.

“It’s never certain that you will be hear again,” Morales said. For us, this amazing. This is for our community. This is for the Valley.”