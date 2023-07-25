HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Valley-native Chris Kean signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the New York Yankees.

Kean posted a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA over 4 2/3 innings this year at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Kean allowed one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Courtesy: Chris Kean

Chris grew up in Harlingen.

He played one season at Harlingen South before finishing his high school career at Vandergrift in Austin, Texas.

Signing with the Yankees was a dream come true for Kean.

“Being here and seeing all the names on the wall and walking in every day in the minor league clubhouse, it’s just an unreal experience,” Chris Kean, New York Yankees prospect said.

Kean’s college career began at Ranger College. Kean was part of the winningest team in program history in 2022, both overall and in conference. The Rangers went 37-22 to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 1983.

Courtesy: Chris Kean

Kean ran into injuries at ULM, including Tommy-John surgery. Despite the injuries, his work with Valley trainer Alejandro Martinez got him ready for this opportunity.

“I would like to thank Alejandro Martinez again,” Kean said. “He just gave me the opportunity to come down to his place and train every single day. Whether it was rain or shine, I got out there. He was there with me, so I mean, without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

For kids dreaming to be a professional baseball player, Kean emphasized hard work and trusting the process.

“This is a hard sport,” Kean said. “It’s hard to get out here every single day and succeed, so do the best you can and just stay positive. Keep on working hard and just grinding every day.”

Kean reported to Tampa, Florida last week as he begins his professional career.