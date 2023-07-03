EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Former UTPA basketball guard Mire Chatman develops the next generation of basketball stars in the Rio Grande Valley.

Chatman currently serves as the Manager of Basketball Operations at Junior Vipers Academy. Chatman led the Nike Basketball camp at the Vipers’ practice facility last week.

For Chatman, giving back his knowledge and experience to the kids means everything to him.

“For me, when I was a kid, I had older guys or older adults that would teach me the game,” said Mire Chatman, Manager of Basketball Operations at Junior Vipers Academy. “I just remember what they did for me, so I want to do the same for these kids.”

Chatman made his return to the RGV after his professional basketball career in Europe that spanned 12 years (2003-2015).

Mire played at UTPA, now UTRGV, from 2000-2002. He averaged 22.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His performances on the court earned him a spot in the UTRGV Hall of Fame in 2018.

With his playing days behind him, Chatman found his new role in the game of basketball: coaching.

“One thing I try to teach kids is just compete,” said Chatman. “It doesn’t matter how good your skills are or how fast or slow you are, just compete. At the end of the day, everybody will respect you.”

Kids camps are a great reminder for Chatman of why he fell in love with the sport. Now with kids of his own, coaching brought his basketball journey full circle.

“I love it because I have kids here as well,” said Chatman. “I just love to teach kids and just love to give back. I love to give back the knowledge I gained during my years.”