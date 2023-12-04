BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team keeps on making history.

The Chargers are the first team from Brownsville ISD to go five rounds deep in the playoffs.

They’re the first team from the Valley to reach the state semifinals since Port Isabel in 2003.

The Chargers run to the 5A Division I State Semifinals has been spurred by an offensive scheme that’s been hard for opponents to stop.

The flexbone offense, which relies on the use of multiple backs who carry the ball, has been effective in their playoff victories.

“If we just execute the way we can, there’s nobody that can stop us,” said senior tight end Nick Tovar. “Just good knowing we have different options. We can pitch it. Teams expect us to just throw the ball but we can throw it. More balanced this year. There’s a saying, the flexbone don’t care who you are, we’re just going to keep doing that.”

Against PSJA North in the third round, the Chargers used their aerial attack to build a big halftime lead en route to a 45-28 victory.

Last week against Corpus Christi Miller, the Chargers offense was unstoppable in the fourth quarter after a sluggish first half.

The Chargers scored 28 fourth quarter points en route to a 35-28 win.

They’re hoping their offensive scheme can help the team earn a win against Smithson Valley.

“I wouldn’t want to play like we did against Corpus Christi Miller in first half,” said junior quarterback Storm Montoya. “We just got to come out like we did against PSJA North and play smash mouth football.”

“He really trusts guys blocking for him,” said head coach JC Ramirez about Montoya. “He trusts slots are going to be where they need to be. He trusts our playcaller, Coach Evans, is identifying what defense is giving us.”

The Chargers’ game against Smithson Valley will be played on Friday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.