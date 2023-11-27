BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team has accomplished what no other Brownsville ISD football team has done before, reach the fourth round of the playoffs.

“Made school history Brownsville history,” said Brownsville Veterans senior tight end Nick Tovar. “I’m just more excited for our family and our fan base, you know. Uh, it’s been a long, long season. No body projected us to be here, and we’re here.”

The Chargers beat previously undefeated PSJA North, 45-28, in the third round.

Brownsville Veterans’ next matchup is against another undefeated team, Corpus Christi Miller.

“I hear a lot of support, and it’s amazing to hear it because we never really, like, really hear it like that,” said Brownsville Veterans junior quarterback Storm Montoya. “Now we’re here and the Rio Grande Valley is behind our backs, so it feels great.”

“I’ve been growing up here,” added Brownsville Veterans senior linebacker Jaime Martinez. “I used to go watch the St. Joe games because my sister used to go there, and they played a home game here, second round, and I thought that was crazy. So, now me playing a fourth round game here at Veterans is crazy to me.”

The Chargers and Buccaneers will meet on Friday night at Sams Stadium in Brownsville.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.