SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg native Joseph Chapa is passionate about sports.

“Love sports and love talking,” said Chapa, who is a sophomore majoring in journalism at Abilene Christian University. “Sports talk shows and all that stuff.”

The 2021 Vela High School graduate is getting plenty of broadcasting opportunities at ACU.

“I’m an on-air talent for ACUTV, which is live student production hub for all ACU athletic events,” Chapa said. “Stream live on ESPN+, exactly the same as UTRGV does.”

Last summer, Chapa reached out to Jonah Goldberg, the play-by-play voice for UTRGV athletics, to see if he could learn from Jonah about the broadcasting industry.

“That was cool to learn he was from the Valley, said Goldberg. “He said he wanted to come in and see how we do things, learn a little and that he was interested in broadcasting.”

This past weekend, Goldberg needed a fill-in partner to help him call UTRGV basketball games. Chapa was in the Valley and given a chance to be an analyst.

“Just a basketball game, you’ve attended them you’re whole life and now you just got to talk,” said Chapa. “Be a good teammate with your play-by-play person, that’s what its about.”

“For a kid 20 years-old to be jumping into an ESPN+ broadcast performing the way he has, it’s incredibly impressive,” Goldberg said.

Chapa still has a couple of years left at ACU. He’s using the opportunities like the one presented to him by Jonah, to get ready for the future.

“Post college I can look at this and say hey, I’ve learned this much, how can I add value to an even bigger stage,” Chapa said. “Maybe an ESPN, Fox Sports, whoever it may be.”