LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Veterans baseball team came back to beat Weslaco East 14-13 in game one of their best-of-three Class 5A Area Round series.
The Wildcats gave up a home-run in the top of the first inning.
They responded by scoring eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Weslaco East pitcher Alex Solis hit a 3-run home-run to make it 8-1.
The Eagles responded with a 11-run third inning.
The second game of the series will be on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Alice High School.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AREA ROUND SCORES
Class 5A
CC Veterans 14, Weslaco East 13 (F)
Pioneer 7, CC Moody 4 (F)
CC Carroll 12, Rowe 2 (F)
Class 3A
CC London 21, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0 (F)
Banquete 13, Progreso 1 (F)