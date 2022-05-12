LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Veterans baseball team came back to beat Weslaco East 14-13 in game one of their best-of-three Class 5A Area Round series.

The Wildcats gave up a home-run in the top of the first inning.

They responded by scoring eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Weslaco East pitcher Alex Solis hit a 3-run home-run to make it 8-1.

The Eagles responded with a 11-run third inning.

The second game of the series will be on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Alice High School.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AREA ROUND SCORES

Class 5A

CC Veterans 14, Weslaco East 13 (F)

Pioneer 7, CC Moody 4 (F)

CC Carroll 12, Rowe 2 (F)

Class 3A

CC London 21, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0 (F)

Banquete 13, Progreso 1 (F)