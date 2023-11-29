CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The undefeated Corpus Christi Miller football will put its undefeated record on the line against Brownsville Veterans in the fourth round of the playoffs.

Friday’s Region IV-5A Division I final features a fast, high-scoring Miller squad against a Brownsville Veterans team that upset PSJA North in the third round.

While the Chargers will have the advantage of playing in their hometown, Miller will look to utilize its team speed on Friday.

“We’re a fast football team,” said Miller head coach Justen Evans. “Try to use that to our advantage. Make sure guys catch the ball and do things with the ball in their hands. For us, we’ve always been a team built off not only being physical, but also fast as well. Hopefully that’s enough to play solid and come away with a win.”

Miller’s head coach has been impressed by the Chargers’ playoff run. He expects Friday’s game to be a physical contest.

“One thing that sticks out is they’re physical,” Evans said. “Play hard and rally to football. Well coached. It’s important to them. They’re riding a lot of momentum. For us, we have to play well and not turn it over and be good in all three phases.”

Friday’s game will be played at Sams Stadium. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are sold out.