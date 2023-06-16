MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Carlos Espinosa’s golf journey comes full circle with his induction into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame.

Espinosa is part of the Class of 2023. He began his career in McAllen, watching his older brother play the game of golf.

Like most younger brothers, Carlos wanted to do what he was doing. Little did Espinosa know he would fall in love with the sport.

Espinosa took his talent to the next level once he entered high school. The McAllen head golf coach, John Raiders, saw potential in him. He planted a seed of confidence in Carlos that turned into a dream.

“I owe everything to that man,” said Carlos Espinosa, RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductee. “He convinced me that I was one of the best players in the state, just very, very casually telling me that, and I believed him. John Raiders is the one that I think triggered everything in me.”

Carlos dominated his competition in the Rio Grande Valley during his four years as a Bulldog. He then turned his attention to the collegiate level.

Espinosa attended the University of Houston. At the time of his commitment, the Cougars were the best golf program in the country.

“I don’t think I knew what I was getting into,” said Espinosa. “I know my family didn’t know what I was doing by signing with the number one golf team in the nation.”

It wasn’t easy for Carlos once he arrived at Houston. He struggled throughout much of his freshman season.

Golf is considered by most to be an individual sport, but not to Espinosa. Carlos credited much of his success in college to the upperclassman that showed him the ropes.

“Thank God for the guy by the name of Steve Elkington,” said Espinosa. “He was my teammate at the time, and he took me under his wing. Within months, I went from a struggling guy on the team to probably the third best player on the team.”

Espinosa continued to improve his golf game during the next four years. In 1985, Carlos was a part of the national championship team at Houston.

“Me being exposed to that fight for a spot on the team, along with 15 other golfers that share the same dream that you have, I think is what made Houston unique,” said Espinosa. “Again, the culture and the history behind the program really, really helped.”

Carlos turned pro after his time as a Cougar. He toured across the globe, winning tournaments in multiple countries. Espinosa also played with the best of the best with the likes of Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman.

“It was a tremendous experience,” said Espinosa. “People asked me, ‘Is that a tough life?’ I said, ‘No. When you’re good, it’s really easy.’”

Time away from home caught up with Espinosa. Wanting to start a family with his wife, Carlos came back to McAllen where his golf journey began.

He took the role as Director of Golf at Champion Lakes Golf Course, and he never left. At the course, Espinosa sees the young golf talent the Valley has to offer.

His knowledge and passion for the game is one thing he loves to share with the future golf stars.

“Being able to share experiences that I think can help, the knowledge that I acquired through the years, is nothing but a pleasure for me,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa and the rest of the RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted on June 17 at the Mission Events Center from 6:00-9:00 p.m.