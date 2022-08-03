LYFORD, Texas — The Lyford Bulldogs reached the playoffs in 2021, but lost in the bi-district round to Vanderbilt Industrial, 34-7.

The loss lingers in their minds and provides motivation for the upcoming season.

“To make it to the playoffs is a great thing but we didn’t make a run,” said senior tight end/defensive end Jordan De luna. “Hopefully this year we turn it around and make a run.”‘

The Bulldogs think they have a good chance of claiming a district title with key players returning this year.

“That’s our main goal for the team, said head coach Jerry Jauregui. “That’s what we’ve been talking about since the season ended last year.”

The Martinez twins, Osmar and Oscar, are two of the key players.

Oscar, who plays various positions, including receiver, says they’ll look to exploit opponents with their speed.

“We have a lot of speed on our team,” says Oscar. “We should be able to run and throw the ball.”

Osmar, who is a quarterback, says their offensive line plays a big role in their ability to run the ball.

“Me, Alex Rosas at running back, pretty much all of our players are key,” the quarterback said. “The offensive line, props to them.”

The Bulldogs will begin their season with a road game at Port Isabel on Thursday, Aug. 25.