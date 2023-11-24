PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team shocked Valley fans by beating PSJA North, 45-28, in the third round of the playoffs.

The Chargers scored first and never looked back.

Brownsville Veterans led 31-14 at the half.

PSJA North, which entered the game undefeated, had not given up more than 17 points in a game all season long entering the third-round encounter.

“For us, we knew that we were going to embrace the underdog role,” said first-year Brownsville Veterans head coach JC Ramirez. “That kind of took the pressure off of us, ok? And we asked our kids play your game, do what you do and do it to the best of your ability with passion, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Brownsville Veterans senior receiver/defensive back scored four touchdowns for the Chargers.

“You know, we said we’re going to hit them in the mouth and that’s what we did,” said Trillo. “The O-line was firing on all cylinders, Storm was throwing good balls, everything. We just played team effort and that’s what it came down to, team effort.”

The Chargers, who reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history last year, are making program history once again by reaching the fourth round.

“I said this before, I just wanted to make history, especially for Brownsville Vets,” said junior Chargers quarterback Storm Montoya. “It just means a lot and we made history and I’m very excited for them.”

“You look at our record and look at the comparisons and they were the favorites, but we knew we belonged here,” said Brownsville Veterans senior receiver Jerry Gomez. “We didn’t have to prove to anybody because we knew ourselves and I’m extremely proud and we got to keep this same momentum going.”

Brownsville Vets will take on Corpus Christi Miller in the Region IV-5A Division I title game next Friday in Brownsville.

PSJA North, which was considered the best team in the Valley all year long, sees its season end with a 12-1 record.

The Raiders had a squad full of seniors who helped turn the program into the best in the Valley over the past two seasons.

“These guys worked their butts off. I mean, they’re great kids, said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “We kind of grew up together here at North and grew the program there, started the legacy that those guys are leaving.”