SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans softball team beat Rio Grande City 9-4 to win the third game of their Class 5A area round series.

The Chargers will face Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals.

Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

6A

Weslaco vs San Antonio Harlan

5A

Brownsville Veterans vs Flour Bluff

Mercedes vs Victoria West

3A

Lyford vs London