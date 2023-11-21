BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team is back in the third round of the playoffs for the second time in school history.

The Chargers reached this stage of the postseason last year. They lost to PSJA North, 35-15.

Brownsville Veterans will meet PSJA North in the third round once again.

The undefeated Raiders enter the game as the favorites in the eyes of many football fans around the Rio Grande Valley.

“We have something to prove because a lot of people want to doubt and not talk so good about us,” said Brownsville Veterans junior quarterback Storm Montoya. “We’re ready to shock the Valley and ready for anything to get further and make history.”

“It’s an important game,” said Brownsville Veterans senior defensive end Matthew Maldonado. “All of us have been looking forward to it. We want to hit them in the mouth. So, we want this bad. We’re going to work hard for it.”

PSJA North is known for it’s stingy defense and rushing attack.

“We got to hit them hard, said Brownsville Veterans senior center Jezreel Garza. “Their defense is good. Our offense, we know what we’re capable of. We’re just going to hit them hard.”

The Chargers defense has also impressed this year. Last week, the Chargers only gave up one touchdown in a 17-7 victory against Corpus Christi Veterans.

“We really do believe we’ve earned the right to be here,” said Brownsville Veterans head football coach JC Ramirez. “If this was an impossible task, we wouldn’t be playing the game. We’re happy, yes, but we’re also aware of fact that we have to play this game and we’re going to play this game.”

The third round encounter between Brownsville Veterans and PSJA North will be played on Friday at PSJA Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 4:00 p.m.

The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of Corpus Christi Miller/Victoria West game in the Region IV-5A Division I championship game.