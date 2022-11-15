BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night.

Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles.

They’re a balanced team, run about 50 percent of the time,” Lee said. “Very talented receiver in D’Andre Fillmore and a very talented tailback. We really have to keep our eyes on those two and try to limit big plays.”

The Chargers are looking to make program history. Brownsville Veterans has never advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

“We challenged the kids,” Lee said. “We want to be the first Veterans team to make it to third round.”

“It’s a big thing,” said senior quarterback Reece Sampayo. “We’re motivated to be the first team from Veterans to do it.”

Thursday’s game kicks off at 7:00 at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.