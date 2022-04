BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans baseball team edged District 32-5A foe Pace, 5-4.

Brownsville Veterans has 23 wins, two losses and one tie this season.

The Chargers’ victory improves the team’s district record to 11-1.

Brownsville Veterans’ Eloy Garcia opened the scoring with a base-hit in the bottom of the first inning that drove in Marlon Rodriguez.