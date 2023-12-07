HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team has a chance of becoming the first team from the Valley to reach a state championship game since the PSJA Bears accomplished the feat in 1963.

The Chargers will meet Smithson Valley in 5A Division I state semifinals on Friday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

The Chargers’ triple option offense and a solid defensive unit have propelled the team’s historic playoff run.

Smithson Valley head football coach Larry Hill says it’ll be interesting trying to stop the Chargers’ unique offense led by junior quarterback Storm Montoya.

“Things you do not see,” Hill said. “I think that’s by design. They want to be good at what they do and want to be different. They know you haven’t defended it. All that comes together and you got to get your players together in just a couple of days against someone who obviously is doing it at a high level or they wouldn’t be here.”

Smithson Valley has a receiver who is committed to Texas.

The Rangers’ running back ran for more than 200 yards in the fourth round against A&M Consolidated.

Brownsville Veterans head football coach JC Ramirez respects the Rangers, however, he’s confident in his team’s ability to come away victorious once again.

“Sound offensively,” Ramirez said about the Rangers. “Defensively, you can tell they play with a lot of pride. We love what we see on film because it’s a good, quality opponent. We also know watching film, they’re not perfect. Just like we have things we have to get better at.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

The game is already sold out.