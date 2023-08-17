BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will have a new look this year, but expectations remain high.

“We have a high standard that’s been set at Veterans Memorial,” said first year head coach JC Ramirez. “I think this year’s group can live up to that standard and give the fans an exciting season.”

Ramirez was promoted from coordinator to head coach following Kelley Lee’s departure.

The head coach isn’t the only member of the program serving in a different capacity.

Storm Montoya is taking over as starting quarterback after playing as a slot back last year.

“Pretty exciting to get the atmosphere like Reece Sampayo did last year,” said the junior quarterback. “He did a good job of leading team last year. It’s a privilege to get this, from being a slot to starting QB.”

The 20222 team won a share of the District 16-5A Division I title and reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

“I feel like we can replicate it, Reece Sampayo and Chavez being the main guys,” said senior defensive back Gilbert Trillo. “Feel like we can replicate it, get to third round and past it.”

Trillo will also contribute on offense.

Other key returners are productive receiver Gerry Gomez and tight end Nick Tovar.

“Last year’s seniors were talented,” Tovar said. “The difference this year is that everyone is fighting for that (starting) spot. Gonna be good competition. Guys fighting for it are talented. So we’re good.”

The Chargers kick off their season on Aug. 25 at San Benito.