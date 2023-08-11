BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Jubilee Titans are getting ready for their season of 6-man football.

The Titans posted a 7-3 record in their first campaign and even won a playoff game.

“We’re able to make it happen and give kids ability to participate,” said head coach Sam Martinez. “Have that small town vibe and go with that.”

Their solid first year has the boys on the team excited for the upcoming season.

“Last season we had a good playoff run and hopefully its no different this year,” said senior lineman Gabino Barrera. “With our different set of skills we can go deep in playoffs.

Their nearest opponent this season is three hours from Jubilee’s campus in Brownsville. All of their games will be played on the road.

“It’s exciting to be able to go out every week, my family, the big boys and exciting to take on everything,” said senior offensive lineman Jordan Alvarez.

Brownsville Jubilee’s first game is on Sept. 9 at San Antonio Jubilee.