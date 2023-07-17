EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV’s Brandon Pimentel plans to sign with the Washington Nationals.

The first baseman/outfielder went undrafted in the 2023 MLB draft. Pimentel said he had several organizations interested in signing him.

Pimentel’s connection to the Nationals was a big factor for the slugger to sign with them.

Pimentel holds UTRGV’s home run (31) and batting average records (.389). Brandon was also the first Vaquero with 10+ home runs in multiple seasons.

Reflecting on his time at UTRGV, Pimentel believed his maturity helped him prepare for this next chapter in his career.

“I feel like I’ve really matured as a player and as a person as well,” said Brandon Pimentel, UTRGV alum (first baseman/outfielder). “Just to go out there everyday with the guys and the coaches. They helped me become the person I am today.”

Pimentel now heads to Washington D.C. to start the singing process with the Washington organization.