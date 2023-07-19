EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jeff Bowen, UTRGV’s offensive line coach, has known the team’s head coach, Travis Bush, for more than fifteen years.

“I’ve been with him as a player, graduate assistant coach and now as one of first coaches on staff here,” Bowen said. “I know what to expect, what type of guy, what type of man he is.”

Bowen earned Bush’s respect at Texas State.

He was an offensive lineman for the Bobcats.

Bush was on the coaching staff.

“One of the toughest dudes I know,” Bush said. “Walked on at Texas State. Not only earned a starting spot and scholarship, but was an All-American there.”

The former All-American center has spent his entire coaching career working with players on the offensive line.

“Being in the mix, a lot of the stuff that I teach and we do, is stuff I’ve done as a player,” Bowen said. “Stuff I’ve tweaked, I’ve liked and not liked. It all comes back to understanding what guys go through.”

He also understands what it takes to build a program.

Bowen was a graduate assistant at UTSA during the program’s inaugural season.

“Being a part of UTSA and starting it up there, another opportunity, kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Bowen said. “To be a part of that again is just awesome.”