MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Up and coming Valley boxers will get a chance to show their skills on the Border Wars card scheduled for July 28th at Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

Esteban Garza is one of the boxers set to step in the ring on July 28th.

The teenager will be fighting as a pro for the second time.

He’ll face fellow Valley native Bryan Santiago.

“I’m having a great camp,” said Garza, who will fight on American soil for the first time as a pro. “Good eight weeks to get ready. Weight is coming off smoothly. Opponents coming 100 percent but I’m coming 150 percent.”

Edinburg native Fabian Diaz will fight in the main event.

Diaz, who is 4-0 as a pro, hopes a great showing against Ivan Delgado will earn more opportunities as main event fighter.

“I’m gonna fight for a belt and I’m keeping going,” Diaz said. “These main events, if I keep winning, it’ll get me more main event cards.”