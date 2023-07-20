DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – 19-year-old Xavier ‘X-man’ Bocanegra will fight his third professional fight at Bert Ogden Arena.

Bocanegra already has two fights under his belt, winning both contests. Fighting in front of his friends and family in the Valley has been a dream of Bocanegra.

“I’m just excited for all my fans to come over and support me,” said Bocanegra, a professional boxer in the super featherweight division. “It’s something I’ve always wanted. I know I can bring a big crowd.”

Bocanegra started boxing at eight years old. Xavier admitted he had a bad temper as a child.

Xavier tried all sports to help fix it. The one sport that stuck was boxing.

“I was really bad,” Bocanegra said. “I was hyper. I would pick fights with everybody, and that’s what got me into it. I tried different sports, but I liked boxing the most.”

Bocanegra said all of his success in the ring comes from his family’s support. His mom and dad took him across the country to compete during his amateur career.

The Bocanegra family even built a boxing gym in their backyard.

Without the support from his family, Xavier does not know where he would be in his career.

“They supported me the whole way through, win or lose. They always have been, and that’s why we did the gym, where we could practice our craft more and more and get better at it,” Bocanegra said.

Xavier’s opponent for the card at Bert Ogden Arena is still undecided. No matter the opponent, X-man is ready.

Bocanegra will travel to Miami, Florida, for camp leading into the fight.

“It doesn’t matter who my opponent will be. I will be ready,” he said.

Tickets for the card at Bert Ogden Arena are on sale now. The event will take place Saturday, August 26.