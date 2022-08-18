BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Optimism is high within the Saint Joseph football team.

“Never had this many people out in my whole career,” said senior receiver/safety Quico De La Garza. “Everyone putting a lot of effort and it feels great.”

The Bloodhounds are in a district that features talented teams from the Austin area.

To get themselves ready for district play, they’ve scheduled a pair of UIL 5A schools from the Valley, Lopez and Brownsville Veterans.

“They’re going to pose seious challenges for us,” said head coach Tino Villareal. “We have to see that kind of level of competition, size of school and size of sideline. That’ll prepare us for our Austin opponents.”

On offense, several players are competing for the starting quarterback role.

They’re confident about their receivers. They return three playmaking receivers, including De La Garza.

Defensively, they’ll rely on their speed as a unit.

“I think we’re looking pretty good,” said senior linebacker Miguel Contreras. “Best defense we’ve had in years. We’re obviously undersized but I think with our speed we can match up with bigger teams in our district.”

The Bloodhounds’ first game is a home contest against Lopez on Friday, Aug. 26.