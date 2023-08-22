HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Sports Central team previews the 2023 high football season in the Valley in a half hour special called Beyond The Sidelines.

The show will air Wed. Aug. 23 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS4.

It will also air on NBC23 on Wed. Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The show will include playoff predictions and feature stories.

While some of the stories are focused on football teams in the Valley, other stories will highlights other aspects of high football games, such as cheerleaders and bands.