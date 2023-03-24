MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Beto Mendoza signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at the University of Southern Maine.

Mendoza is a three-time district champion, state qualifier and the all-time wins leader at Sharyland High School. Mendoza collected over 100 wins during his four-year career.

Mendoza leaves behind a big legacy for wrestling in the Rio Grande Valley. His focus now is competing at the collegiate level.

“It seemed like a good environment,” said Beto Mendoza, University of Southern Maine commit. “The coaches wanted me, were interested in me, so I was like, why not go to a whole different state and wrestle?”

Family, friends and teammates were all in attendance to watch Mendoza sign his letter of intent.

Beto’s father, who introduced him to the sport of wrestling, did not see this amount of success coming.

“When he first started, I never had a clue that he was going to break records or anything like that,” said Alberto Mendoza III, father of Beto Mendoza. “I just wanted him to do something because I used to play sports in high school, so I wanted him to experience the same thing, and he exceeded my expectations for sure. I’m very happy for him.”

Mendoza now travels 2,300 miles north to compete at the Division III level.