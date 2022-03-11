MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Evolution Athletics’ Beerstone 2022 marks the first time that a Pro-Level Strongman event will be hosted in South Texas.

The competition will have both men’s and women’s events featuring teens, adults, amateurs, and even competitors at the professional level, set to kick off on March 12 at 5×5 Brewing Company in Mission.

Notable athletes such as new Arnold World Champion Inez Carrasquillo, and Cori Butler, the holder of the American Record in the Axle Press will compete on the women’s side. World’s Strongest Man athletes Bobby Thompson and Kevin Faires will be competing on the men’s side.

Brian Shaw, Four-time World’s Strongest Man and owner of Evolution Athletics, will be in attendance to meet fans throughout the festivities.

Beerstone 2022 is a Strongman Corporation sanctioned event, and makes a new path for athletes of all levels to start climbing the ranks in Strongman competition.

As such, the competition will be a regionals and nationals qualifier for all amateur athlete competitor classes, and is one of only three annual qualifiers for America’s Strongest Man and Woman competitions.

Competitors will be competing in various events such as:

Log Press: Athletes will clean and lift a massive log from the ground to overhead competing for maximum repetitions

Keg Toss Series: Athletes will toss a series of pony-kegs over a 13-15 ft bar competing for fastest time

Massive Military Vehicle Truck Pulls: Athletes will test their full body strength when they pull military vehicles weighing up to 60,000 pounds.

Keg and Husafell Stone Carry Medley: Athletes will carry a full size filled keg and a replica of the legendary Icelandic Husafell Stone.

Atlas Stone Series: Athletes will pick up stones ranging from 100kg to 160kg and place them on high platforms competing for fastest time.

The competition aims to crown new regional champions, national qualifiers, and professional athletes aim to qualify for America’s Strongest Man and Woman competitions.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at this link.