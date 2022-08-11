RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville football team had a rough year in 2021.

The Bearkats went 3-7 and missed out on the playoffs.

It was their first losing season since 2016.

“Lot of players who are coming back ready to go,” said senior lineman Nick Gomez. “Slow year last year. Ready to prove everyone wrong this year.”

The Bearkats will have a new starting quarterback, Diego Gutierrez.

The senior will also play at defensive end.

“He’ll go both ways, just like some of our better guys,” says head coach Frank Cantu. “Likes the weight room. Big, physical guy. We’re excited to have him.”

Gutierrez says they’re determined to not have another losing season.

“A lot of guys weren’t used to losing,” Gutierrez said. “We’re hungry, working out a lot in the weight room.”

The Bearkats will not miss the playoffs this year, no matter what happens in district play.

District 16-4A, Division II will only have four teams.

Raymondville will play Bishop, Grulla and Port Isabel in district play.

Coach Cantu and his Bearkats will kickoff their season with a road game at Rio Hondo on Friday, August 26.