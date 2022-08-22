MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission and Mission Veterans will begin their season one day earlier than expected.

The Battle of Conway, which was scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Thursday at Sharyland’s Richard Thompson Stadium.

The Eagles have won four straight games in the series.

“Anytime you’ve lost to any team four times in a row, it’s not a situation you’re happy with,” said Mission Veterans head football coach David Gilpin. “There’s only two high schools in our town.”

Thursday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m.