MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Senior Mercedes basketball players David Clower and Joaquin Gonzales have fond memories of playing the sport they love together.

“I knew him since elementary,” said Clower, a guard on the team. “We started my first basketball team with my dad, he was the head coach. The team was called “The Nation”. Since then the chemistry has been through the roof.”

Their dedication on the travel circuit is paying off for the duo.

Clower reached the 1,000-point mark in his career in a victory against McAllen in late November.

“It’s amazing, we always talked about it since we were little,” Clower said. “We wanted to be one of the best hoopers at Mercedes.”

Gonzales accomplished the feat last week in a victory over Lopez.

“It’s a great achievement,” said the forward. “Long journey since freshman year, my mom and dad helped me get through it, David and my coaches.”

Joshua Guerrero, the team’s head coach, says the duo are good role models for the team’s younger players.

“Both boys bring leadership to the team,” Guerrero said. “They lead by example in practice everyday.”

The duo is happy about reaching the 1,000-point mark, but their main goal is get Mercedes back in the postseason. The Tigers failed to qualify for the playoffs the past two seasons.

“This year we’ve found our core,” Gonzales said. “Pretty positive of going to playoffs this year.”

The team has a 2-1 record in District 32-5A play. Coach Guerrero’s says it’ll take the whole team, not just their dynamic duo, to reach the postseason.

“The guys know their roles,” Guerrero said. “Who have to be the shooters outside when Clower and Joaquin are getting double-team and stuff like that. We have a good squad.”

Mercedes’ next game is a district contest at home against Weslaco East on Friday.