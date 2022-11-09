WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When Weslaco East senior football player Ashton Guajardo plays quarterback, he knows exactly what to do to give the Wildcats a shot at victory.

“The short game, the quick throws and the slants,” Guajardo said. “Us executing in practice, doing things well in practice, that’s what got us here.”

The Wildcats (6-4, 5-1) are heading into the playoffs as co-champions of District 16-5A DI.

Their season didn’t look promising at the midway point, Weslaco East started the year 1-4.

Head Coach Michael Burget and his coaching staff made some personnel changes, including moving Guajardo from receiver to quarterback.

“He threw the ball really good, Burget said. “In his five games at quarterback, he’s thrown for 1,000 yards. He’s ran for another couple hundred. We put Alex at receiver, he ended up having 400 yards receiving in five games. Think we made some good moves.”

Guajardo’s play under center, along with changes on the offensive line helped the offensive find it’s rhythm.

The Wildcats ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

“It’s cool, very humbling, glory to God,” Guajardo said. “Without him I wouldn’t be here. Good that we came together as a team and unit and to overcome the doubt.”

Weslaco East will face Vela in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday night at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.