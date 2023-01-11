BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the Lobos’ record-season marches on, Marco Coello continues to submit his legacy in the Lopez High School record books.

The senior guard celebrated his 2,000 career point against Pace High School. His work ethic speaks for the passion he has for the game of basketball and it does not go unnoticed.

Courtesy: Marco Coello

“When you have a kid that’s obsessed with the game, naturally, the development is going to just come to the top and they’re going to develop properly,” said Erick Quintero, Lopez Boy’s Basketball Head Coach. “When you have a kid that’s putting in that kind of work, it’s very easy to trust them with your offense. It’s very easy to trust them with the ball in his hands.”

Coello started playing at nine years old. His father was a big influence on the development of his basketball career.

Coello said he would “always play against older competition at the park or at open gyms, competing against grown men.”

By the time Coello was a freshman, he was already used to the speed older players competed at.

Quintero knew Coello was ready after one of Coello’s middle school games.

“When I saw those kids walk in the gym, I was like, ‘Hey. I’m going to hang out here for a little bit longer,’” said Quintero. “Once the ball was rolling and I saw Mark with the ball in his hands, I said, ‘Man, this guy’s a special talent. He’s our point guard next year.’”

Coello was just that.

Starting varsity all four years, Marco has seen his role on the team grow. Once relied on as a scorer, he now takes on the responsibility of leading his team, both on offense and defense.

Coello has also grown into the leader his team leans on come game time. Now a senior, Marco works with his younger teammates to help them grow their game.

“Whenever there’s someone I see that has potential, like personal footwork, jump shots, I always try to have my guys train. I just want to win,” Coello said.

Lopez has already reached twenty wins this season. A huge part of the reason for Lopez’s highest win total in recent memory comes from the team’s strong chemistry.

“We’re like brothers,” said Coello. “We love spending time together. We have spaghetti nights before the games, we always work out together, sleepovers, whatever it is, we love being around each other on and off the court.”

However, Coello does not want to stop there. He believes this team has a chance to win the district title, something the program has never done.

With all the accolades, a district title is part of the legacy Coello wants to leave behind.

“Looking around, Lopez has never really been looked at as a basketball program,” said Coello. “I came to accept the challenge, and at this point, I really marked off most of my goals. All that’s left is just to win the district title.”

The Lobos return to district play against Weslaco East on Jan. 13.