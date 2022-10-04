LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford (4-1, 0-0) senior quarterback Osmar Martinez led the Bulldogs to a playoff victory as a back-up quarterback.

Ever since then, he’s been their main guy under center.

“He’s kind of had the green light when we call our counter play to pull when he wants to,” says Lyford head coach Jerry Jauregui. “I know it causes headaches to our offensive staff and all that. We trust his decision making, best decision for the team.”

The athletic dual-threat quarterback put on an impressive performance in Lyford’s 32-6 victory against Bishop last week. The victory extended Lyford’s winning streak to four games.

Martinez ran for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“To be able to take care of a team like that, not in our district and a higher district, it gives us confidence in what we can do and stuff,” Martinez said.

The Bulldogs will begin District 16-3A DI play on Friday at Falfurrias. They’ve only given up a total of 15 points during their four-game winning streak.

“I feel like we’re clicking at right time, right for before district play,” Jauregui said.