LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos freshman quarterback Robert Pineda had a goal of being a varsity football player when he was in middle school.

He wanted to play on the same team as his older brother Ryan.

“I used to look up to him,” said Robert. “Now we’re on same team together. Really awesome to play with him.”

Ryan is a senior free safety. He’s one of the team’s defensive standouts.

Ryan knew there would be chance they could possibly play together on varsity.

“Even his first year of middle school, he was throwing a touchdown pass almost every game,” Ryan said. “He was doing everything right and he had few mistakes throughout middle school career.”

Robert, a speedy quarterback, joined the varsity team and earned the starting quarterback job. It’s a rare feat, especially at 6A school.

“Kind of kid that goes to football camps, etc.” said Los Fresnos head football coach David Cantu. “Bigger than that, last year as an eighth grader under the eyes of Coach Charlie Rivas at Los Cuates Middle School, he ran this exact offense. In spring we got to middle school and saw what he could do.”

What he can do is punish opponents with his legs.

Pineda ran for 232 yards and a touchdown in Los Fresnos’ 36-33 win against PSJA last week. He also threw for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“Getting more reps at it, just getting better everyday helped a lot,” Robert said. “Got really good teammates beside me.”

The freshman shows qualities of a mature player. Robert led the offense on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter against the Bears.

“Even me before games, I get nervous and everything,” says Ryan. “I feel like he doesn’t get too down on himself. If he makes a mistake he’ll pick himself up and he’s really calm on the field.”

Robert doesn’t think too much about his status as a starting freshman quarterback. He just worries about improving his skills.

“Always work hard, and don’t think you’re better than anyone else,” Robert said.

The Falcons will look to win their third game of the year against La Joya on Friday night.