PHARR, Texas (Valley Central) – Jaden Fuentes’ two touchdowns in the second half propelled PSJA North over Brownsville Veterans, earning him Athlete of the Week honors.

The junior running back is one of three backs the Raiders use in their offense. When his name was called, Fuentes delivered.

“When he does get it, he makes it work,” said Marcus Kaufman, PSJA North Head Coach. “He was able to get it in crucial situations and make some big plays. He doesn’t complain when he doesn’t get carries, and he loves playing when he does.”

PSJA North is moving on to the regional finals in Class 5A DI. It was a close first half against the Chargers.

Once Fuentes realized what he could do against the Brownsville Veterans defense, he capitalized.

“They kept giving up the outside,” said Jaden Fuentes, junior running back. “I kept trying to bounce it outside, use my speed, and get out there and get to the edge and beat them with my speed.”

The weather conditions were not a factor for Fuentes and his speed. His two touchdowns led the charge to a 35-15 win over the Chargers.

His performance was made even more memorable with some special fans in the stands.

“A lot of family that I hadn’t seen in a while,” said Fuentes. “To be able to go out there and perform for them when they haven’t seen me play football in so long… It felt good. It felt really good.”

The Raiders are now the final Valley team left in the playoffs.

PSJA North’s playoff run this season is also the deepest in program history. The whole team knows how special this playoff run is.

They also take pride in representing the Rio Grande Valley this late into the postseason.

“To be able to be the last one standing, it’s always a big accomplishment,” said Fuentes. “But we’re trying to do more than just be the last one standing. We’re trying to win that title.”

“Everybody’s been coming out of the woodworks and congratulating us on what we’ve done,” said Kaufman. “We’ve still got work to do. Hopefully, they call us again next week, and they’re congratulating us for what we did next week.”

The Raiders take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:00 p.m.