EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Iyana Dorsey has packed a punch to the start of the UTRGV Women’s Basketball season.

The junior guard transferred in from conference opponent, Tarleton State University. The two didn’t see eye-to-eye about the program’s direction.

Knowing she needed a change, UTRGV came calling.

“As soon as her name hit the portal, she was our first call,” said Lane Lord, UTRGV Women’s Head Coach. “She’s a proven player in our league. We felt like it (point guard) was a position we needed scoring at, and she’s come in and done exactly what I thought she would.”

Dorsey led the Texans in scoring last year, averaging 10.4 points per game.

However, Dorsey has shown the Vaqueros her commitment to both sides of the floor. While she has attempted the most free throws per game in the Western Athletic Conference, Dorsey has also drawn the most charges on the defensive side of the ball.

“She’s a special player,” said Lord. “We just got to keep her growing in the offense.”

It took Dorsey some time to adjust to coming to the Rio Grande Valley. With six other editions to the Vaquero roster, there were some early growing pains.

“Nobody really knew who I was,” said Dorsey. “They knew I was from Tarleton, but I didn’t really get the chance to show myself until we played.”

It was not an easy journey for Dorsey to collegiate basketball. She said she was not the best growing up, and people resented her for sticking to the game.

However, she fell in love with practicing, training, and the process it takes to become great.

A big reason behind her determination was her father.

“I loved my dad being by my side,” said Dorsey. “He taught me pretty much everything I know about the game. He helps me with my attitude a lot. I look to him when things get rough. He’s really my backbone in this.”

Dorsey grew up the youngest of three. Her older sisters began boxing, so Iyana followed in their footsteps.

What she learned from boxing carried over with her when she wanted to pursue her basketball dream. The biggest characteristic of boxing: being physical.

“I actually enjoy it, which is the bad thing,” said Dorsey. “My teammates have to try and keep me away from those situations because they know I don’t care.”

Dorsey will continue to bring her competitive spirit to the hardwood day in and day out for the Vaqueros.

UTRGV is back in action Thursday, Dec. 15, when they host St. Mary’s.