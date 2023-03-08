EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV infielder Isaac Lopez isn’t known for hitting home-runs, yet the redshirt sophomore infielder happens to lead the Vaqueros with three homers on the year.

“I don’t really expect to hit long balls, ” Lopez said.

Lopez needed more than 40 games to hit three home-runs in 2022. His three homers in 2023 have come in 12 games.

He credits the change on an enhanced focus on timing at the plate.

In addition to his home runs, Lopez is also excelling in other offensive categories.

He leads the team with 22 hits. His .440 batting average is also the best on the team.

“It was in the back of my mind for a long time already and I really wanted it,” Lopez said. “I’m glad my results are coming like they’re coming.”

“Putting on a clinic right now,” said UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock. “He’s really competing. Hitting balls to all fields and having great at-bats. Couldn’t be more proud of that that kid.”

Lopez’s hot start at the plate has helped guide the Vaqueros to 8-4 record so far in non-conference play.

He says the team is full of confidence as it begins to focus on Western Athletic Conference play.

“Our confidence is up there, “Lopez said. “We think we can compete with whoever steps in front of us. This team, mentally, is awesome.”

UTRGV will begin conference play with a three-game series at home on Friday night against Cal Baptist. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

