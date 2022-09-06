HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen senior running back Izaiah Bell put on an impressive performance in the Cardinals’ 76-21 against Mercedes last Friday.

Bell had 209 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns. He racked up 170 rushing yards. Four of his touchdowns came on the ground.

“The O-line was playing fast, not much for me to do,” Bell said. “Just follow that line.”

Longtime Harlingen head coach Manny Gomez says Bell is a special player.

“We’ve had some great (running backs) ones in Cardinal land,” Gomez said. “He’s extremely physical and extremely strong. Only I can remember (that compares) is Maurice Hunter, may he rest in peace.”

Bell can squat more 500 pounds. He can bench more than 350.

In addition to Bell’s athletic achievements, Gomez is proud of the running back’s personal growth.

“Very aggressive with everything he does on the field,” Gomez said. “Starting to do that in classroom as well. He understands his future will be depending on his classwork. He’s doing a lot better.

Bell’s goal is to help the Cardinals capture a District 32-6A title and make a deep playoff run.

“I want to be greater than last year,” Bell said. “We did alright, but didn’t play to our standard. This whole offseason we were working together making sure we come together as a family and do a lot better than last year.”

Bell and the Cardinals will face Mission Veterans on Friday night at Boggus Stadium.