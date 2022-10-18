EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg North running back Uly Melendez is a player the Cougars can count on.

“Type of back that works everyday,” said Edinburg North head football coach Damian Gonzalez. “Doesn’t miss a day. One of those guys you know what you’ll get when you call his number.”

Last week against Mission, the Cougars put the ball in Melendez’s hands more than usual.

One of their three main running backs wasn’t available for the game.

“Going into the game I was pretty nervous, the junior running back said. “I was expecting a lot from myself, waiting to show what I got.”

He had a memorable outing. Melendez ran for more than 170 yards and scored a career-high 4 touchdowns in Edinburg North’s 31-3 win.

“It feels good because I didn’t know I had that in me,” Melendez said. “Nice to show what I got.”

“Excited to see that he came out and had a real good performance with us,” Gonzalez said. “Testament to hard work all the other kids are doing around him, the offensive line. He had a couple plays he was basically untouched.”

The victory against Mission sets up a clash on Thursday night against PSJA.

The Cougars and Bears enter the game with 2-0 records in District 31-6A play.

“Our guys know we have another tough test this week,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve been tested all year, playing Vela, Eagle Pass, Pioneer. We did our part by scheduling teams like that.

Thursday’s game at PSJA Stadium kicks off at 7:00 p.m.