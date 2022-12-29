EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – True Freshman Charlotte O’Keefe has exceeded expectations for UTRGV Women’s basketball as they enter conference play.

O’Keefe has already seen her role grow in the Vaquero rotation. The work she put in the offseason is not going unnoticed from the coaching staff either.

“She’s kind of exceeded expectations to tell you the truth,” said UTRGV Women’s Head Coach Lane Lord. “This summer, we tried to have the girls shoot 4,000 shots. She made 10,000. That just shows you her work ethic.”

O’Keefe made the 1,000 mile journey to the Valley from Overland Park, Kansas. O’Keefe was a decorated athlete at Saint Aquinas High School. The Saints won two state titles during her time there.

The Valley connection…Lord. Coach Lord was a high school coach in Kansas from 1993-2004. Lord battled against O’Keefe’s high school coach multiple times during his stint.

Still having the Kansas connection, Lord began recruiting O’Keefe her junior season.

“I actually played a couple of state championship games against her coach,” said Lord. “We’ve known each other a long time, and we got to watch Charlotte play.”

The coaching style of O’Keefe’s high school coach and Lord have been similar. Knowing Lord’s reputation as a coach, O’Keefe’s high school coaches knew UTRGV would be a great fit for her.

“Two of my three high school coaches had a relationship with him, from coaching against him to playing against him, so they were very confident that this would be a good match for me,” said O’Keefe.

O’Keefe’s basketball ties go beyond the court. Her father was a standout player for Saint Mary’s in San Antonio.

Her father was a national champion with the university. Once Charlotte began playing basketball, her Dad was there every step of the way.

“He coached me all the way up until high school,” said O’Keefe. “ I’d say my dad and my high school coach really made me fall in love with basketball.”

It’s not just her father that O’Keefe admires.

Off the court, it’s her mother that shapes her into the person she aspires to be.

“My mom, outside of basketball,” said O’Keefe. “She’s just a good person and has a good work ethic, so I think that has translated into basketball.”

O’Keefe hopes to continue growing in the Vaquero’s system. She’s only a freshman, so the coaching staff believes her ceiling as a player is high.

UTRGV is set to play New Mexico State at home Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m.