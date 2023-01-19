MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Beto Mendoza reached 100 career wins for Sharyland Wrestling as they look to three-peat as district champs.

Mendoza has wrestled varsity four years for the Rattlers. Picking up the sport in eighth grade, Mendoza picked up wrestling quickly.

In fact, Beto qualified for state his freshman year.

“It meant a lot to me,” said Beto Mendoza, senior wrestler. “As a freshman, you don’t really see state qualifiers, so that’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Head Coach Sam Mangum took over the Sharyland Wrestling program three years ago. Back then, Mendoza was a sophomore coming off his state qualification.

Since Mangum took over the program, he saw potential in Mendoza. He saw the makings of a leader and a champion.

“He’s tough. He’s fast. He keeps the pressure. He’s aggressive,” said Sam Mangum, Sharyland Wrestling Head Coach. “He’s super coachable. He’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had.”

In Mangum’s first two years, the Rattlers have won back-to-back district championships. Mendoza, during that span, also reached 100 wins.

Mangum said, “not many kids get to 100 wins since many don’t start their freshman year.” The fact that Mendoza has now surpassed 100 wins speaks to his work ethic and dedication to the sport.

A big lesson Mangum has taught Mendoza is leadership. Mangum taught him what it means to lead others even with all the individual success on the mat.

Mendoza has seen that part of his wrestling career grow the most.

“I just thought about myself,” said Mendoza. “I thought about going to regionals by myself and not really focusing on the team, but since we won districts as a team, it motivated me. It motivated me to push my team to win another one.”

Now, Mendoza wants to pass on what he has learned to his younger teammates.

“It’s like a joy to me showing what I know to them, passing it down,” said Mendoza.