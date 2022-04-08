MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo boys soccer team’s season came to an end following a 2-1 loss against Taylor in the Region IV-4A semifinals at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Taylor took a 1-0 lead at the half thanks a goal scored by Ivan Aguilar.

The Ducks will face Boerne in the regional final on Saturday.

Five teams from the Rio Grande Valley reached the fourth round of the playoffs but only one, Porter, will play for a regional title.

Boys Regional Semifinals

4A

Taylor 2, Hidalgo 1 (F)

Boerne 8, Progreso 1 (F)

5A

Porter 2, Georgetown 0 (F)

Dripping Springs 2, Sharyland 0 (F)

Girls Regional Semifinals

5A

Boerne-Champion 4, McAllen 2 (F)