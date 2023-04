HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Porter baseball and San Benito softball picked up district wins as the postseason approaches.

Porter (10-9) handed Harlingen South (16-7) just its third loss in District 32-5A (10-3). The Cowboys picked up the 5-4 road win over the Hawks.

San Benito (28-3) swept the regular season series against Harlingen (13-13-2). The Greyhounds beat the Cardinals 2-0 to remain unbeaten in District 32-6A (8-0).