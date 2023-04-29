HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Both Harlingen schools secure their spots in the Area-round of high school softball.

Harlingen defeated La Joya, 3-1, in Region IV-6A Bi-district play to take the best of three series. It’s the Cardinals first time reaching the Area-round since 2009.

Harlingen South swept McAllen in the best of three series in Region IV-5A after an 8-5 win.

Below are the results of games played across the Rio Grande Valley:

Class 6A

Weslaco 15, PSJA 5 – Weslaco wins series 2-0

Harlingen 3, La Joya 1 – Harlingen wins series 2-1



Class 5A

Flour Bluff 11, Roma 0 – FB wins series

Harlingen South 8, McAllen 5 – Harlingen South wins series 2-0

Weslaco East 6, PSJA North 4 – Weslaco East wins series 2-0

Mercedes 8, McAllen Rowe 3 – Mercedes wins series 2-0

CC Carroll 5, Mission Veterans Memorial 1 – CC Carroll wins series 2-0



Class 4A

Tuloso-Midway 7, La Feria 1 – Tuloso-Midway wins series 2-0



Class 3A

One Game: IDEA Quest def. Monte Alto

One Game: Santa Rosa 21, IDEA Donna 6



Class 2A